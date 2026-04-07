Light up your home's exterior and add character with stylish outdoor wall lights. Choose from a variety of designs!
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light
White and color light
Control each light individually
Control with app or voice
Add Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $239.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Impress outdoor wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $169.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $179.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $189.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $199.99
Create a starter kit
White and color ambiance
Impress wide outdoor wall light
Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 190 mm
PSU sold separately
Current price is $189.99
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