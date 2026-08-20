Smart Light fixtures

New
Slim Downlight 4 inch
Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
800 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Current price is $89.99
Create a starter kit
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $369.99
Create a starter kit
Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light
White and color light
Control each light individually
Control with app or voice
Add Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $249.99
Create a starter kit
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"
Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
Current price is $69.99
Create a starter kit
Impress outdoor wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $179.99
Create a starter kit
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $209.99
Create a starter kit
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $189.99
Create a starter kit
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $129.99
Create a starter kit
Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $199.99
Create a starter kit
Impress wide outdoor wall light
Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 190 mm
PSU sold separately
Current price is $199.99
New
Slim Downlight 6 inch
Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
1200 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Current price is $89.99
Create a starter kit
Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $199.99
New
Tento round ceiling panel - medium
Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control
Current price is $209.99
New
Tento round ceiling panel - extra large
Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control
Current price is $279.99
New
Tento round ceiling panel - small
Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control
Current price is $149.99
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $199.99
Coming Soon
Signe gradient pendulum
White and color gradients
Wall-washing effects
Ultra-slim, black aluminium
App and voice control
Current price is $499.99
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