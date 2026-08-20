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All products Starter Kits (5) Bulbs (35) Strip lights (35) Security (20) Accessories (19) Table lamps (17) Floor lamps (5) Recessed lights (3) Spot lights (3) Wall lights (7) Ceiling lights (3) Pendant lights (1) Outdoor lights (27) String lights (6) Replacement parts (6) Bundles (14)

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Smart Light fixtures

Complete your setup with fixtures designed for every room. From pendants and ceiling lights to wall fittings, every fixture integrates seamlessly with the Hue app — giving you full control throughout your home.

17 products
New
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 4 inch

Slim Downlight 4 inch

Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
800 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light

Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light

White and color light
Control each light individually
Control with app or voice
Add Bridge to unlock more
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress outdoor wall light

Impress outdoor wall light

Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Impress wide outdoor wall light

Impress wide outdoor wall light

Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 190 mm
PSU sold separately
New
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
1200 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Resonate Outdoor wall light

Resonate Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
New
Close up of front of Tento round ceiling panel - medium

Tento round ceiling panel - medium

Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control
New
Close up of front of Tento round ceiling panel - extra large

Tento round ceiling panel - extra large

Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control
New
Close up of front of Tento round ceiling panel - small

Tento round ceiling panel - small

Tunable white and color light
Up to 2250 lumen
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
App and voice control
Close up of front of Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Coming Soon
Close up of front of Signe gradient pendulum

Signe gradient pendulum

White and color gradients
Wall-washing effects
Ultra-slim, black aluminium
App and voice control
1-17 of 17

Guide to smart light fixtures

What is the difference between a smart fixture and a smart bulb?

Will smart light fixtures slow down my home Wi-Fi?

What are the different styles of lamp fixtures available?

What are the best lamp fixtures for modern living rooms?

How do I choose the right lamp fixture for my bedroom?

Where can I find high-quality cylinder lamps?

Where can I find high-quality library lighting fixtures?

How can I install a Philips Hue light fixture?

Learn more about lamps fixtures

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