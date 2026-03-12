Philips Hue Play screen sync
Current price is $169.99
Current price is $169.99
About the Philips Hue Play screen sync
Don’t just watch TV — experience it! Hue screen sync is a plug-and-play solution designed to get you started with the world of Hue entertainment. It fits effortlessly to your TV and syncs on-screen content with your Hue lights in real time, matching every moment in a beautifully coordinated display of light and color. Sync your favorite films, series, and sports — whether you’re streaming on your favorite native apps or watching broadcast TV. A fisheye lens captures the entire screen edge to edge. The advanced sync algorithm analyzes every color to deliver optimized light syncing, so your Hue lights mirror all the action — even when the lighting conditions in your room change. Set up your entertainment area in the Hue app, effortlessly sync your lights with Hue Play screen sync, then customize the experience to complement whatever you’re watching.
- Simple plug-and-play solution
- Sync any content via Hue app
- Full-screen capture with fisheye lens
- Advanced color matching algorithm
- Seamless integration with Hue setup
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677612436
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Ambient temperature range
- 0 to +40 °C
- Nominal lifetime
- 87,600
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677612436
- Net weight
- 0.29 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.51 kg
- Height
- 190 mm
- Length
- 100 mm
- Width
- 147 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004440201
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0
- Power
- 1.5
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 2,000
- Overall height
- 68.2 mm
- Overall length
- 180.4 mm
- Overall width
- 139.6 mm
- Product height range
- 45.5 mm to 68.2 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- 100-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Mounting options
- TV
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- HDMI
- No
- Video resolution
- no video output
- Video formats
- no video output
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Not applicable
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available