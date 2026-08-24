Smart light switches

Create a starter kit
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is $34.99
Create a starter kit
Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is $69.99
Create a starter kit
Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Current price is $89.99
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Smart button
Battery Powered
45 mm
Matt design
Attach magnetically or with mount
Current price is $39.99
Create a starter kit
Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is $69.99
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