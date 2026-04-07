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Security cameras

Home security cameras

Battery or wired, black or white — how you choose to keep an eye on your home with security cameras is up to you!

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10 products
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Secure wired camera

Hue

Secure wired camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Secure wired camera

Hue

Secure wired camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Close up of front of Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Hue

Secure wired camera with desktop stand

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included
Close up of front of Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Hue

Secure wired camera with desktop stand

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Secure wired camera

Hue

Secure wired camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Close up of front of Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera

Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Secure battery camera

Hue

Secure battery camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Secure battery camera

Hue

Secure battery camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Secure battery camera

Hue

Secure battery camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included
Close up of front of Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera

Bundle: 3x Secure battery camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included
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Guide to home security cameras

Should I get a battery or wired home security camera?

Do I need a monthly subscription for my home security camera?

How can I mount my home security camera?

Learn about home security cameras

Smart LED lights and security cameras

Guide to security lighting

Bring your smart lights, security cameras, and contact sensors together with the Hue Secure system.
Learn how to automate your home, including your lights and security cameras, with Hue.

Home automation with smart lighting

The new Philips Hue Filament bulb collection features an Edison-style, vintage look but with all the same smart bulb features.
LED lighting and security starter kits

Why should I get a Philips Hue starter kit?

See why starter kits are the best way to add smart lighting and security to your home.
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