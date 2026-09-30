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Smart LED track lighting

Completely customizable, Perifo doesn't just look good — it looks any way you want it to.

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Learn more about smart LED track lighting

rail lighting

What is track lighting?

Find out how Perifo fits into your home and what you can do with it.
smart led track lights

Build your own LED track lighting

Learn how to put together the parts of Perifo to design it yourself.

Guide to smart LED track lighting

What is track lighting?

How does smart LED track lighting work?

Can you mount LED track lighting on a wall?

Do I need a Philips Hue Bridge to use Perifo LED track lighting?

Where can I put the power supply unit for track lighting?

Where can I install smart LED track lighting?

Can I make a smart track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?

Which lights work with Perifo track lighting?

Can I install smart LED track lighting myself?

What do I need to get started with smart LED track lighting?

Can I use both black and white parts when building my LED track lighting setup?

What is a track lighting extension cable & electrical box cover?

Can I use other Philips Hue lights with Perifo smart LED track lighting?

How do I know how many rails and connectors I need for track lighting?

Can I control each light on my LED track lighting setup independently?

Can I mount the track lighting ceiling power supply unit on the wall or the wall power supply unit to the ceiling?

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