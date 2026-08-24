Philips Hue Bridge, Bridge Pro, and smart light bulbs featured as a customizable Philips Hue starter kit. Hue Bridge Pro smart home hub and a Philips Hue Bridge smart home hub shown with smart bulbs glowing in pink light, all included in the Philips Hue create your own starter kit promotion.

Create your own starter kit and save up to 20%

Getting set up with smart lighting is easy with a Hue starter kit — especially when you personalize it your way!

Create and save

Lighting sales and discounts

Featured discounted lighting products

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Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

$159.99

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Bridge

Bridge

$89.99

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A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

$21.99

Create a starter kit
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100

$64.99

Create a starter kit
Candle - E12 smart bulb

Candle - E12 smart bulb

$59.99

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ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

$54.99

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PAR20 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

PAR20 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)

$39.99

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Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$419.99

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Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$419.99

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Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

$229.99

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Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

$109.99

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Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

$199.99

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Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

$189.99

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Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

$369.99

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Amarant linear outdoor light

Amarant linear outdoor light

$219.98

 

*Sign up and save 15%. You should receive your code within 1 hour after your subscription, but processing time may vary. This promotion is not valid on email addresses that are already enrolled in the Philips Hue newsletter. Read the Terms & Conditions for this promotion.

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