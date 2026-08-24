Getting set up with smart lighting is easy with a Hue starter kit — especially when you personalize it your way!
Lighting sales and discounts
Featured discounted lighting products
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Bridge Pro
$159.99
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Bridge
$89.99
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A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100
$21.99
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A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100
$64.99
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Candle - E12 smart bulb
$59.99
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ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb
$54.99
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Signe gradient floor lamp
$419.99
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Signe gradient floor lamp
$419.99
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Hue Go portable table lamp
$229.99
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Go portable accent light
$109.99
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Play light bar double pack
$199.99
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Lily XL Outdoor spot light
$189.99
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Lily Outdoor spot light
$369.99
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Amarant linear outdoor light
$219.98
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