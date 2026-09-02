Applied filters
All products Starter Kits (5) Bulbs (35) Strip lights (35) Security (20)

Price

Decorative lights

Add personality to every room with decorative strip and string lights. Transform your space with customizable brightness, colors, and scenes. Create the perfect atmosphere for relaxing, entertaining, or everyday living.

41 products
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft

45 ft of string lights
16 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Flux strip light 10ft

Flux strip light 10ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Close up of front of Flux strip light 16ft

Flux strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Close up of front of Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
26-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Close up of front of Festavia permanent 150ft 80pod Wh NAM

Festavia permanent 150ft 80pod Wh NAM

White string
150 ft with 80 lights
White and color gradient
Up to 50 lm per light
Close up of front of Flux outdoor strip light 16ft

Flux outdoor strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Solo lightstrip 16 feet

Solo lightstrip 16 feet

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
16 ft
Close up of front of Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

50 cm connector for complex layout/1.6ft
Perfect light transition
Precise installation
Safe and easy to use
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m/22 ft

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m/22 ft

22 ft of string lights
8 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Close up of front of Festavia permanent 90ft 48pod Wh NAM

Festavia permanent 90ft 48pod Wh NAM

White string
90 ft with 48 lights
White and color gradient
Up to 50 lm per light
New
Close up of front of Neon outdoor strip light 16ft

Neon outdoor strip light 16ft

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
New
Close up of front of Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m

Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m

360° white and color light
OmniGlow uniform light
Cut to fit your space
Hue app smart control
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
New
Close up of front of Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft

Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft

5-meter extension / 16ft
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision color
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Hue Essential strip light 5m

Hue Essential strip light 5m

RGBIC
Customizable scenes
Cut to fit any space
App and voice control
Create a starter kit
Close up of front of Solo lightstrip 10 feet

Solo lightstrip 10 feet

Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 ft
New
Close up of front of Hue Flux strip light extension 6.5ft

Hue Flux strip light extension 6.5ft

2-meter extension / 6.5ft
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision color
Close up of front of Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

Easy strip light installation
Screws and tape included
Robust transparent design
10-pack
New
Close up of front of Hue Essential strip light 10m

Hue Essential strip light 10m

RGBIC
Customizable scenes
Cut to fit any space
App and voice control
New
Close up of front of Hue Essential flex strip light 5m

Hue Essential flex strip light 5m

RGBIC
Neon color
Bend to any shape
App and voice control
1-24 of 41

Guide to decorative lights

What are the best places to use decorative lights in my home?

How do I choose the right decorative lighting for my room's style?

How to decorate a pergola with lights?

How can I choose decorative night lights that match my home decor?

What are the best LED lights for Christmas decorations?

What are the energy-efficient options for outdoor LED decorative lights?

What are the best outdoor spherical lights for Christmas decorations?

How do I install outdoor decorative lights safely?

Learn more about decorative lighting

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Kitchen lighting ideas that transform your space

Explore smart kitchen lighting ideas, recessed layouts, and design inspiration to brighten every corner of your home.
Color-changing LED lights

Bathroom Lighting ideas

Discover bathroom lighting ideas for ceiling, vanity and ambient spaces, plus inspiring ways to brighten your routine with smart light.
Decorate with smart light and decorative string lights

Decorative string lights guide

Discover how Philips Hue decorative string lights, LED options, and smart outdoor lights transform your home with creative tips and inspiration.

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay