Create a starter kit
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $349.99
Flux outdoor strip light 33ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Current price is $359.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft
45 ft of string lights
16 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is $299.99
OmniGlow strip light 10ft
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $199.99
Create a starter kit
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $319.99
Create a starter kit
Flux strip light 10ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen
Current price is $99.99
Flux strip light 16ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen
Current price is $139.99
Festavia string lights 100 LEDs
Create a gradient of color
100 smart color LEDs
26-foot cord
Indoor and outdoor use
Current price is $169.99
Festavia permanent 150ft 80pod Wh NAM
White string
150 ft with 80 lights
White and color gradient
Up to 50 lm per light
Current price is $899.99
Flux outdoor strip light 16ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen
Current price is $219.99
Create a starter kit
Solo lightstrip 16 feet
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
16 ft
Current price is $119.99
Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack
50 cm connector for complex layout/1.6ft
Perfect light transition
Precise installation
Safe and easy to use
Current price is $34.99
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 7 m/22 ft
22 ft of string lights
8 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Current price is $239.99
Festavia permanent 90ft 48pod Wh NAM
White string
90 ft with 48 lights
White and color gradient
Up to 50 lm per light
Current price is $599.99
New
Neon outdoor strip light 16ft
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Current price is $289.99
New
Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m
360° white and color light
OmniGlow uniform light
Cut to fit your space
Hue app smart control
Current price is $559.99
Create a starter kit
Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $279.99
New
Hue Flux strip light extension 16ft
5-meter extension / 16ft
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $129.99
Create a starter kit
Hue Essential strip light 5m
RGBIC
Customizable scenes
Cut to fit any space
App and voice control
Current price is $89.99
Create a starter kit
Solo lightstrip 10 feet
Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
Control with our award-winning app
RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
10 ft
Current price is $99.99
New
Hue Flux strip light extension 6.5ft
2-meter extension / 6.5ft
Easy installation
Bright, true white light
Chromasync™ precision color
Current price is $59.99
Hue Flux bracket 10-pack
Easy strip light installation
Screws and tape included
Robust transparent design
10-pack
Current price is $19.99
New
Hue Essential strip light 10m
RGBIC
Customizable scenes
Cut to fit any space
App and voice control
Current price is $149.99
New
Hue Essential flex strip light 5m
RGBIC
Neon color
Bend to any shape
App and voice control
Current price is $149.99
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