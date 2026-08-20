Smart LED lamps

New
Hue Play Floor lamp large
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box
Current price is $209.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $419.99
Exclusive
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Current price is $379.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $419.99
Create a starter kit
Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Current price is $199.99
Signe gradient floor lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $419.99
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white
ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Current price is $379.99
Hue Play wall washer
ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
Current price is $549.99
New
Hue Play Table lamp
RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box
Current price is $109.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient table lamp
Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $319.99
Create a starter kit
Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $229.99
Create a starter kit
Iris table lamp
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $139.99
Create a starter kit
Play light bar double pack
Integrated LED
White
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Current price is $199.99
Create a starter kit
Hue Go portable table lamp
Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $229.99
Hue Play wall washer
ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black
Current price is $299.99
Create a starter kit
Play gradient light tube compact
Made for 40" to 55" TVs
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $269.99
Create a starter kit
Play light bar single pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Current price is $109.99
Create a starter kit
Bloom table lamp
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
Create a starter kit
Signe gradient table lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $289.99
Coming Soon
Signe gradient pole
White and color gradients
Wall-washing effects
Ultra-slim, black aluminium
App and voice control
Current price is $399.99
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