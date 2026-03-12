Philips Hue wall light module
Current price is $59.99
Current price is $59.99
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About the Philips Hue wall light module
Bring your Nanoleaf triangle, mini triangle, and hexagon wall panels into the Hue ecosystem. The Philips Hue wall light module lets you control and customize your Nanoleaf panels alongside your Hue lights — bringing the Hue experience to your wall panels for an expressive whole-room experience, perfect for every mood. Include your Nanoleaf panels in light scenes, automations, and schedules for a unified smart lighting setup. Simply click the wall light module into one of your panels to get started. If you're already a Hue user with Nanoleaf panels at home, this is the easiest way to bring them into your Hue ecosystem.
- Hue app and voice control
- Hue app control: up to 100 panels
- Include Nanoleaf in light scenes
- Create a whole-room experience
- For Nanoleaf triangles & hexagons
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677612207
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- 0 to +40 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- Portable
- No
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Entertainment room, Living Room
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677612207
- Net weight
- 0.02 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.03 kg
- Height
- 108 mm
- Length
- 36 mm
- Width
- 72 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004440102
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 10 mm
- Overall length
- 78.7 mm
- Overall width
- 38 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class III - Safe Extra Low Voltage
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Wall
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
The switch
- Configurable buttons
- 1
What's supported
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available