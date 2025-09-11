Support
Close up of front of Hue Perifo rail 59.1 inch

Perifo rail 59.1 inch

This 59.1 inch rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Product highlights

  • Customizable, extendable design
  • 59.1 inch
  • Includes all mounting materials
  • Includes rail cover
  • Includes 1 end cap
Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

    White

    Metal

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

