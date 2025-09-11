Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

With 100 smart mini LEDs along an 26.2-foot cord, Festavia string lights are the perfect indoor and outdoor decoration. Create a gradient of color along the string, set an effect such as Sparkle or Prism, or use one shade of white or color to create a more traditional look.

Product highlights

  • 100 smart color LEDs
  • 26.2-foot cord
  • Black cord
  • Includes power supply
  • Indoor and outdoor
Find your product manual

Festavia string lights are weatherproof, so they can be used both inside your home or outside all year round. And because it's Low-volt compatible, you can connect it to the same power supply unit as your other outdoor lights.

Beyond the special holiday scenes that make that time of the year extra festive, any scene from the Hue scene gallery looks beautiful on Festavia — making for perfect year-round decor.

Special string light styles

Once you've set your scene, make it unique! Use the Linear style for a gradient of color in a single line, Scattered for a random arrangement of color, or Mirrored to mirror the colors from the middle of the string.

Customize with the Hue app

Set up in the Hue app to get instant control of your string lights — along with all your other lights! With the Hue app, you can also set automations and more.

Add accessories

Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or smart button.

Go hands-free with voice

Control with voice commands by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

