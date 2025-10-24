Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 5 or 6 inch
Bring color to your home with this 5/6-inch recessed downlight. With 16 million colors, this light gives your home new personality. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Dimmable out of the box
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White ambiance +16 million colors
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal