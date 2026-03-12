Premium architectural design and smart illumination come together with the Signe gradient pendulum. It's an elegant design statement made to integrate seamlessly into your home's architecture with quiet sophistication. Suspend its minimalist ultra-slim profile from the ceiling and plug it into a wall socket. Rotate and slide the light up or down the cable to highlight architectural features. The effect is a light that appears to float, creating a beautifully understated feature for the kitchen, living room, or bedroom. Advanced gradient technology gently washes walls with gradients of light to bring warmth and depth to the space. Effortlessly transition between warm white tones for relaxing and gradients of gentle decorative color to set the mood. The Signe gradient pendulum is crafted with precision-engineered black aluminium, creating a refined, curated look. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalized scenes tailored to the way you live.

White and color gradient

Wall-washing effects

Ultra-low dimming to 0.1%

Slide up or down to position light

Ultra-slim, black aluminium finish