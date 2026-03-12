Signe gradient pendulum
Current price is $499.99
Current price is $499.99
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About the Signe gradient pendulum
Premium architectural design and smart illumination come together with the Signe gradient pendulum. It's an elegant design statement made to integrate seamlessly into your home's architecture with quiet sophistication. Suspend its minimalist ultra-slim profile from the ceiling and plug it into a wall socket. Rotate and slide the light up or down the cable to highlight architectural features. The effect is a light that appears to float, creating a beautifully understated feature for the kitchen, living room, or bedroom. Advanced gradient technology gently washes walls with gradients of light to bring warmth and depth to the space. Effortlessly transition between warm white tones for relaxing and gradients of gentle decorative color to set the mood. The Signe gradient pendulum is crafted with precision-engineered black aluminium, creating a refined, curated look. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalized scenes tailored to the way you live.
- White and color gradient
- Wall-washing effects
- Ultra-low dimming to 0.1%
- Slide up or down to position light
- Ultra-slim, black aluminium finish
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677611019
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Aluminium
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- +5 to +35 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable height
- After installation
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Plug Type
- Type A
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 360
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- 90
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- instant full light
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 127.5
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Home Office, Living Room, Study
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677611019
- Net weight
- 1.11 kg
- Gross weight
- 2.24 kg
- Height
- 138 mm
- Length
- 1,412 mm
- Width
- 177 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004322501
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.1
- Power
- 20
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 20
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 2,500
- Overall height
- 1,297 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Diameter
- 22 mm
- Bulb technology
- Not applicable
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 100-130 V
- Wattage bulb included
- n/a
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II and III - Combine DI and SELV
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Ceiling
The bulb
- Form factor
- Linear
- Lumen output
- 2550 lm @ 6500K
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 8.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available