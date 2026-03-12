Tento round ceiling panel - extra large
Current price is $279.99
Current price is $279.99
New
In stock
About the Tento round ceiling panel - extra large
Philips Hue Tento — a ceiling panel light made for everyday use throughout your home. Its slim, round profile complements any indoor space, from hallways and garages to living rooms and kitchens. Effortlessly choose between bright white functional light or decorative color from a palette of 16 million tones. Ultra-low dimming lets you create a cozy ambiance, perfect for late-night moments. Control it with the Hue app, voice commands via your smart assistant, or smart switches.
- Tunable white and color light
- Up to 2250 lumen
- Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%
- Color temperature 2000-6500K
- App and voice control
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677610104
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- Matte White
- Material
- PC
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable height
- No
- Adjustable spot head
- Not adjustable
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 360
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- >80
- Color temperature
- 2000-6500 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 0.8
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 140
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Attic, Basement, Garage, Hallway, Home Office, Kitchen, Staircase
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677610104
- Net weight
- 2.31 kg
- Gross weight
- 3.77 kg
- Height
- 598 mm
- Length
- 590 mm
- Width
- 68 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004320201
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.50
- Power
- 30
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 30
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 35.6 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 2,900
- Diameter
- 532 mm
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- 100-130 V
- Wattage bulb included
- NA
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 2,600
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Damp location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Ceiling
The bulb
- Form factor
- round
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 8.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available