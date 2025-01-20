*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
G25 globe - E26 smart bulb
Make a statement with a round LED globe bulb featuring a coiled filament design. Vintage in style but still modern: with Hue Bridge and Bluetooth capability, it can do everything other smart bulbs can do, including dimming and brightening.
$44.99
$26.99
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Vintage design meets modern capabilities
Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.