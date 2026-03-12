Philips Hue Play gradient strip light brackets
Current price is $39.99
Current price is $39.99
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About the Philips Hue Play gradient strip light brackets
Easily install or re-install your Play gradient strip light on the back of your TV with these specially-designed mounting brackets.
- Self-adhesive TV strip light mount
- Robust design
- Black color
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677611798
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Silicone
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677611798
- Net weight
- 0.08 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.14 kg
- Height
- 166 mm
- Length
- 45 mm
- Width
- 89 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004447803
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 86.1 mm
- Overall length
- 86.1 mm
- Overall width
- 16.4 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available