Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets

Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets
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About the Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets

Easily install or re-install your Play gradient strip light pro on the back of your TV with these specially-designed mounting brackets.

  • Self-adhesive TV strip light mount
  • Robust design
  • Black color
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay