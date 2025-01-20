Enjoy bright light output for an unforgettable experience.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Solo lightstrip 10 feet
Transform your home and mood with a brilliant lighting experience. Easy to install, the 10-foot Philips Hue Solo lightstrip provides 1700 lumens of stunning light output to make your home brighter. Illuminated by RGBWW LEDs, this lightstrip creates pure color and pure white light. It's designed with safety in mind. Allowing you to interact with the light strip comfortably. Every Philips Hue lightstrip comes with a 2-year guarantee.
Product highlights
- Bendable, cuttable, and non-extendable
- Control with our award-winning app
- RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
- 10 ft
- Protective silicone sleeve
Brilliant light, unparalleled
Personalize with the Hue app
Easily change the color, brightness, and intensity of your lights with more than 60 pre-sets using the award-winning Philips Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Add accessories
Easy-to-use accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor make it convenient for anyone in your room to adjust the lights.
Install in an instant
Putting your strip lights onto any surface is clean, sleek, and effortless. Just stick it, plug it, and use it.
Fit in any space
From your ceiling to your floors, you can cut your strip lights to fit in any space. Just remember, once you cut it, you can't reconnect it and extend it.
Questions & answers
Can I mount different sizes of Philips Hue Solo lightstrips next to each other without any difference in color or lumen output?
Can I use a Philips Hue Solo lightstrip to sync to my TV, PC, or music?
What does the Philips Hue Solo lightstrip come with?
Can I use Bluetooth to control Philips Hue Solo lightstrips?
Can I cut Philips Hue Solo lightstrips?
Can I extend Philips Hue Solo lightstrips?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.