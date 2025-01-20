Solo lightstrip 16 feet

Transform your home and mood with a brilliant lighting experience. Easy to install, the 16-foot Philips Hue Solo lightstrip provides 1700 lumens of stunning light output to make your home brighter. Illuminated by RGBWW LEDs, this lightstrip creates pure color and pure white light. It's designed with safety in mind. Allowing you to interact with the light strip comfortably. Every Philips Hue lightstrip comes with a 2-year guarantee.