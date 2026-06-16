Get smart control for your traditional non-smart lights with wired wall switches and smart plug.
Bring your non-smart lights into your Philips Hue ecosystem for effortless control with the Hue app, voice control and automations.
Smart control for traditional lights
Get smart control for your traditional non-smart lights with wired wall switches and smart plug.
Get smart control
Compare the switches
Use our handy guide to see which switches fit your needs. As well as switches for non-smart lights, we’ve also included our two wall switches specially designed for Hue smart lights to give a full overview .
Wired on/off switch
1 and 2 channelShop wired on/off switch
Wired dimmer switch
1 channelShop dimmer switch
Wired wall switch
-Shop wired wall switches
Wall switch
BatteryShop wall switches
Supported lights
Hue Bridge required
Wiring
Power source
Switch compatibility
Channels
Dimensions
Dimming
Matter support
Bluetooth
Smart control bestsellers
Smart plug
£29.99
Real-life lighting ideas
Get inspiration from other Hue fans! Visit @philipshue on Instagram to see stunning set-ups, colourful creations and bright ideas. Share yours with #philipshue
@inex_studio_home
@livingby.md
@jellinadetmar
@Neil Walker