Add your dimmable non-smart lights to your Philips Hue ecosystem for effortless control and convenience. The wired dimmer switch lets you control most traditional lights and fixtures alongside your existing Hue lights, all in one seamless experience. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love – smart! Control them in the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set automations that fit your daily routine, and include lights in scenes. The compact module installs behind the switch and it is mains powered, no battery required. If you are replacing a dimmer switch, a push switch is required to operate this product. As part of the Hue ecosystem, based on a reliable Zigbee network, you stay in control of your lights, even when Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

Makes non-smart lights, smart

Control smart and non-smart lights

Set automations and light scenes

Works with or without neutral wire

Unlock more with a Hue Bridge