Wired wall switch module (1-pack)

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Close up of front of Hue Wired wall switch module (1-pack)
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  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Wired wall switch module (1-pack)

The wired wall switch module keeps your Philips Hue lights powered and reachable – even if the traditional switch is turned off. The module is mains powered, no batteries required. Installed behind your existing light switch, the module lets you control lights in rooms and zones, or toggle through scenes by flipping the switch on and off. The wall switch module requires a Hue Bridge, providing a reliable Zigbee network, so you stay in control of your lights, even when Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules

  • Keeps Hue lights reachable
  • Makes existing switches smart
  • Control lights, rooms or zones
  • Battery-free, neutral wire required
  • Hue Bridge required
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