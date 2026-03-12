Wired wall switch module (1-pack)
Current price is £39.99
Current price is £39.99
New
Item almost out of stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Wired wall switch module (1-pack)
The wired wall switch module keeps your Philips Hue lights powered and reachable – even if the traditional switch is turned off. The module is mains powered, no batteries required. Installed behind your existing light switch, the module lets you control lights in rooms and zones, or toggle through scenes by flipping the switch on and off. The wall switch module requires a Hue Bridge, providing a reliable Zigbee network, so you stay in control of your lights, even when Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules
- Keeps Hue lights reachable
- Makes existing switches smart
- Control lights, rooms or zones
- Battery-free, neutral wire required
- Hue Bridge required
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103140494
Design and finishing
- Colour
- White
- Material
- Synthetic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 20% <H<70% (non-condensing)
- Operational temperature
- -5 °C - 45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- Clamp included
- Yes
- Hue Switch Included
- Yes
- LED integrated
- No
- Upgradeable with Philips Hue Bridge
- Yes
- Centrepiece
- Yes
- Centrepiece
- Yes
Guarantee
- 2 years
- Yes
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Bedroom, Dining Room, Functional, Hallway, Home Office, Study, Living Room
- Style
- Functional
- Type
- Other
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103140494
- Net weight
- 0.02 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.06 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 88 mm
- Width
- 45 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004297003
Power consumption
- Power
- 0.4
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 15.0 mm
- Overall length
- 41 mm
- Overall width
- 37.3 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class III – Safe Extra Low Voltage
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Wall, Ceiling
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available