Wired on/off switch (1-channel)
About the Wired on/off switch (1-channel)
Bring your non-smart lights into your Philips Hue ecosystem for effortless control and convenience. The wired on/off switch lets you control most traditional lights and fixtures alongside your existing Hue lights, all in one seamless experience. No need to replace your antique chandeliers or designer fittings. Make the lights you already love – smart! Control them in the Hue app, with voice assistants, or directly from your wall switch. Set timers and schedules that fit your daily routine. The compact module is installed behind the traditional switch and it is mains powered, no battery required. As part of the Hue ecosystem, based on a reliable Zigbee network, you stay in control of your lights, even when Wi-Fi is down. For more information: https://www.philips-hue.com/support/wall-switch-modules
- Makes non-smart lights, smart
- Control smart and non-smart lights
- Set timers and schedules
- Battery-free, neutral wire required
- Unlock more with a Hue Bridge
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103111630
Design and finishing
- Colour
- White
- Material
- Synthetic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- 20% <H<70% (non-condensing)
- Operational temperature
- -5 °C - 45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Hue Switch Included
- Yes
- Centrepiece
- Yes
Guarantee
- 2 years
- Yes
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Bedroom, Dining Room, Functional, Hallway, Home Office, Study, Living Room
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103111630
- Net weight
- 0.01 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.05 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 88 mm
- Width
- 45 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004296701
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103111630
Power consumption
- Power
- 0.6
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 16.8 mm
- Overall length
- 41 mm
- Overall width
- 37.3 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- 220–240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class III – Safe Extra Low Voltage
- UL wet/damp/dry location
- Dry location
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Wall, Ceiling
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
The switch
- Configurable buttons
- 1
- Lifetime
- 25,000 clicks
- Mounting options
- wall
- Supported wiring
- Neutral wired
- Output channel
- 1 channel
- Supported switch type
- Push, Rocker
- Bulb load
- 6 A
- Dimmer load
- Not applicable
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or third-party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available