Support
Close up of front of Accessory MR16 Transformer

New

MR16 Transformer

Made for Philips Hue MR16 bulbs. Safely install your smart MR16 bulbs with this EMI-compliant transformer, which converts your home's electricity to the low voltage used by the MR16.

£84.99

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • Designed for Hue MR16 bulbs
  • Converts 230 V to 12 V
  • 15 W output power
  • Lifetime up to 40.000 hours
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Compatible with most transformers

Compatible with most transformers

Philips Hue MR16 smart bulbs work on the same low 12 V voltage as standard MR16 bulbs – they are compatible with most transformers.*

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Enjoy the perfect shade of warm white light to complement any decor and to help you in your daily tasks. Completely dimmable, Hue White smart lighting is the perfect stepping stone to setting the right mood in your home (high lumen)

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Beige

Material

Synthetic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

40,000

Environmental

Operational temperature

-20°C to 50°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Fully weatherproof

No

Guarantee

3 years

Yes

Miscellaneous

Type

Transformer

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8721103071699

Net weight

0.09 kg

Gross weight

0.1 kg

Height

123 mm

Length

42 mm

Width

52 mm

Material number (12NC)

929004269202

Product dimensions and weight

Height

2.9 cm

Length

11.5 cm

Width

4.5 cm

Height

1.14 in

Length

4.5 in

Width

1.77 in

Service

Warranty

3 year(s)

Technical specifications

Compatible with Philips Hue dimmable devices

Yes

Mains power

Range 220 V–240 V

50-60 Hz

Efficiency in full-load

83

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

The switch

IP rating

IP20

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay