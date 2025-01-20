*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
New
MR16 Transformer
Made for Philips Hue MR16 bulbs. Safely install your smart MR16 bulbs with this EMI-compliant transformer, which converts your home's electricity to the low voltage used by the MR16.
Product highlights
- Designed for Hue MR16 bulbs
- Converts 230 V to 12 V
- 15 W output power
- Lifetime up to 40.000 hours
Compatible with most transformers
Philips Hue MR16 smart bulbs work on the same low 12 V voltage as standard MR16 bulbs – they are compatible with most transformers.*
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Beige
Material
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
40,000
Environmental
Operational temperature
-20°C to 50°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Fully weatherproof
No
Guarantee
3 years
Yes
Miscellaneous
Type
Transformer
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8721103071699
Net weight
0.09 kg
Gross weight
0.1 kg
Height
123 mm
Length
42 mm
Width
52 mm
Material number (12NC)
929004269202
Product dimensions and weight
Height
2.9 cm
Length
11.5 cm
Width
4.5 cm
Height
1.14 in
Length
4.5 in
Width
1.77 in
Service
Warranty
3 year(s)
Technical specifications
Compatible with Philips Hue dimmable devices
Yes
Mains power
Range 220 V–240 V
50-60 Hz
Efficiency in full-load
83
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
The switch
IP rating
IP20
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
