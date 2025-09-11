Outdoor 5 m extension cable
The extension cable can be used to extend the space between the power supply and your first light point or to extend the space between lightpoints. Total maximum system length per power supply is 35 metres.
Current price is £17.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Accessory
- Extension cable
- Length of 5 m
- Black
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Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: start to create and extend to suit your needs.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Synthetic