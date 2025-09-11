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Close up of front of Accessory Outdoor 5 m extension cable

Outdoor 5 m extension cable

The extension cable can be used to extend the space between the power supply and your first light point or to extend the space between lightpoints. Total maximum system length per power supply is 35 metres.

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  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • Accessory
  • Extension cable
  • Length of 5 m
  • Black
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Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping or create a unique ambience on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: start to create and extend to suit your needs.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Garden area

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

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