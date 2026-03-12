Bundle: 2x Secure battery cameras

Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Secure battery cameras
In stock
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Bundle: 2x Secure battery cameras

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with two Secure battery cameras, which can be used both indoors and outdoors. Get a 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app.

  • End-to-end encryption
  • 1080P HD video
  • Battery powered
  • Wall mount included
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