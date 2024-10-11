Support
Play gradient lightstrip 65" + sync box + Bridge Pro

Play gradient lightstrip 65" + sync box + Bridge Pro

Transform your 65'' TV and make viewing immersive with a Hue Lightstrip, Sync Box & Bridge Pro. Enjoy surround lighting that reacts to on-screen content.

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Experience the thrill of the cinema at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colours of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 65” to 75” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colours with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

