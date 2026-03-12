Bundle: 2-pack Play bar white + Hue sync box 8K
Bundle price is £408.48, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £429.98
Bundle price is £408.48, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £429.98
Sale
Only a few left
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Bundle: 2-pack Play bar white + Hue sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and 2 Play light bars. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!
- Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
- HDMI 2.1 certified
- Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
- Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 330188
Product information
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play light bar double pack
- 1
- Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
- 1
Trending products
2nd bulb 30% off
MR16 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£64.99
2nd bulb 30% off
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810
Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice
£69.99
Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m
Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
£84.99
Sale
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
£39.99