Bundle: 2-pack Play bar white + Hue sync box 8K

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Close up of front of Bundle: 2-pack Play bar white + Hue sync box 8K
Only a few left
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Bundle: 2-pack Play bar white + Hue sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K and 2 Play light bars. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!

  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

Trending products

2nd bulb 30% off
MR16 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

MR16 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£64.99

Only a few left

2nd bulb 30% off
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Control using app or voice
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£69.99

Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
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£84.99

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Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£79.99

£39.99

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