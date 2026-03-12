Traditional style meets modern smart lighting features with the Philips Hue tunable white and colour candle bulb. Enjoy warm-to-cool white light and millions of expressive colours to create the perfect ambience and complement your home décor. Ultra-low dimming lets you dim the bulb down to just 0.2% of its total brightness, maintaining consistent colour performance at different dimming levels. The latest generation of this elegant dual-layer design bulb introduces new and improved features, including full-spectrum daylight that brings the feeling of natural daylight into your home. Relax in warm hues of a summer sunset or energise with the crisp white tones of a winter sky. Chromasync ensures the bulb's 16 million colours are precisely matched across multiple bulbs without colour deviation. The bulb is now 40% more energy efficient than its previous generation, while Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices. Unlock even more features with a Hue Bridge.

Up to 500 lumen

Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)

Dimmable to 0.2% brightness

Chromasync™ precision colour-matching

App and voice control