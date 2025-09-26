Support
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential bulb, featuring full colour and tunable white light that you can easily adjust from warm and cosy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colours and a library of light scenes designed by our experts – or create your own! Compatible with all philips hue products.

Product highlights

  • Up to 806 lumens
  • Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
  • Dimmable to 2% brightness
  • Essential colour
  • Control using app or voice
Compare Hue Essential and Hue LED bulbs

Hue Essential

Hue

Lumen output

806 lumen
810, 1100, 1600 lumen options

Chromasync™ precision colour

No
Yes

Dimmability

Low dimming to 2% brightness
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2% brightness

Colour temperature range

Essential whites (2200-6500K)
Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)

Two friends on a sofa under the pink glow of a Philips Hue smart light.

Get started with smart lighting

It’s the most advanced, intuitive and fun way to light your home, both inside and out. Create your set-up from a selection of smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lights and accessories. Unlock all the features with a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro smart light hub and set up and control everything via the Hue app. Enjoy automations, sync with TV, gaming and music, unlock smart home security, away-from-home control and so much more!

A comparison between two Hue smart bulbs - one glowing in pink, the other in warm white light.

Create the perfect ambience

With eight million colours and multiple tones of warm-to-cool white light to choose from, you can create the perfect vibe for everything you do, indoors and out. Choose one of our colourful bespoke light scenes (or design your own!), work or relax to the optimal tone of white light or even make your lights twinkle like the stars for those extra-special moments.

A comparison of two Hue smart lights in a bedroom - one dimmed to a cosy 2% of total brightness, the other shining brightly at 100%.

Enjoy effortless dimming

Traditional bulbs need a special dimmer switch that's wired into your home’s electricity. With smart lights, dimming is built in – the Hue app, smart switches and even your voice can dim your lights instantly and smoothly to low levels.

New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems.

Get it all with a Bridge

The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants and many clever automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that unlocks more features, supports more lights and is faster.

Support Hue

Don't see the answer you were looking for?

Visit support

Specifications

Bulb characteristics

  • Dimmable

    Yes

Lamp dimensions

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

