Its unique LED design distributes and reflects light across the entire panel, giving you an even wash of dimmable, richly coloured light.
- Front and backlight
- Control each light individually
- Frameless design
Datura Ceiling Light
"Wow" is the only way to describe Datura. Two colour-capable light sources – which can be controlled separately – combine to create colourful, unique light effects.
Shape
£349.99
Product highlights
- Diffused backlight
- Powerful front light
- 60 x 60 cm
- Up to 4300 lumens
Ultimate light uniformity
Easy to install
Datura's handy mounting bracket holds the panel for you, so you have your hands free to connect it to electricity. Ready to go? Just click the panel into place.
Full colour harmony
Because all Hue lights are calibrated for colour consistency, you'll always get a harmonious look across all the lights in your space.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice or a smart accessory to turn lights on and off, dim and brighten, change colour and more.
One fixture. Limitless looks.
A bold backlight, a diffused downlight and the ability to set each to any colour you want.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
>80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Type
Ceiling Lights
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8720169277670
Net weight
8.6 kg
Gross weight
12.17 kg
Height
675 mm
Length
700 mm
Width
115 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003736301
Product dimensions and weight
Length
60 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
4,300 lm
Light colour
2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance
Mains power
220–240 V
Energy class included light source
G
Wattage bulb included
67 W
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class II
Lumen output at 2700K
3,140 lm
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
