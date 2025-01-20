*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Hue Solo lightstrip 5 metre
Transform your home and mood with a brilliant lighting experience. Easy to install, the 5-metre Philips Hue Solo lightstrip provides 1700 lumens of stunning light output to make your home brighter. Illuminated by RGBWW LEDs, this lightstrip creates pure colour and pure white light. It's designed with safety in mind. Allowing you to interact with the lightstrip comfortably. Every Philips Hue lightstrip comes with a 2-year guarantee.
Length
£79.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Bendable, cuttable and non-extendable
- Control with our award-winning app
- RGBWW LEDs and up to 1700 lumens
- 5 metres
- Protective silicone sleeve
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
- Power supply unit included
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
£43.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
- Made for 75” TVs and larger
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and coloured light
- Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
£209.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
- Made for 65” to 70” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and coloured light
- Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
£189.99
£132.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£124.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
- 1 x 5 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£214.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
- LED integrated
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£139.99
£101.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£17.99
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Personalise settings in the app
Make your entertainment media experience your own. Use the app to change your light settings, such as the brightness and speed of the effects, as well as define default start-up settings.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Add smart switches, sensors and more
Enhance your Hue smart lighting system with various accessories, including smart dimmer switches and motion sensors. Connect up to 12 accessories on one Hue Bridge and fully automate your home.