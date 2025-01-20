Smart control, home and away

Light up your outdoor spaces and see what's going on outside. By connecting your outdoor lights with the Hue Bridge, you can control them in any way you like. With our indoor remote-control options such as the Philips Hue app or using your voice (Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant), you can control your outdoor lights. You can set light schedules to mimic your presence. Control your outdoor lighting from the comfort of your home or from any other location.