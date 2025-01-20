*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Turaco Outdoor wall light
Now expand Hue to your outdoor spaces. The Turaco wall can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to get all the features, such as away-from-home control, geofencing and scheduling. Hue bridge not included.
£89.99
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White
- Hue Bridge required
- Includes E27 LED bulb
- Warm White light (2700K)
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
White and Colour Ambiance
Calla Outdoor pedestal
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 105 x 252 mm
- PSU sold separately
£114.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£99.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and colour light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£179.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£139.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£319.99
£275.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£124.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
- 1 x 5 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£214.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Liane wall light
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£184.99
Set your lights to welcome you home
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unpack your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Just set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.
Smart control, home and away
Light up your outdoor spaces and see what's going on outside. By connecting your outdoor lights with the Hue Bridge, you can control them in any way you like. With our indoor remote-control options such as the Philips Hue app or using your voice (Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant), you can control your outdoor lights. You can set light schedules to mimic your presence. Control your outdoor lighting from the comfort of your home or from any other location.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish the gardening or just take the rubbish out after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or using the sunset/sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation-free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. To dim the lights, you don't need any wiring, an electrician or installation.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Weather-proof (IP44)
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is ideal for general outdoor use.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
High-quality aluminium and superior synthetics
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We use the highest-quality materials to ensure the best performance in outdoor conditions, as well as smart use of materials to optimise radio frequency.