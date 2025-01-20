*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Nyro Outdoor pedestal
Cast light downwards on your outdoor pathways with the Nyro pedestal light, a sophisticated black outdoor fixture that features a subtle light effect, whether you're shining white light or one of 16 million colours.
£169.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
White and Colour Ambiance
Calla Outdoor pedestal
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 105 x 252 mm
- PSU sold separately
£114.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£99.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and colour light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£179.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£139.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£319.99
£275.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£124.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
- 1 x 5 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£214.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100 W
- Black
£79.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 40 W
- Black
£44.99
Weather-proof (IP44)
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is ideal for general outdoor use.
High-quality aluminium and superior synthetics
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We use the highest-quality materials to ensure the best performance in outdoor conditions, as well as smart use of materials to optimise radio frequency.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish the gardening or just take the rubbish out after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or using the sunset/sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Special light for special occasions
Holiday cheer starts here – with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the street at Halloween.
Decorate for the holidays with light
