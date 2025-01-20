*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Signe gradient table lamp
Wake up to the morning sun, scheduled to rise at your convenience. Featuring a wood-toned base, slender design and brilliant blend of colourful light, this table lamp is both a statement piece and a subtle accent for your bedroom.
£199.99
Included in Bright Days: 30% off Shop sale
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Blends white and coloured light
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Control lights with app or voice
White and Colour Ambiance
Play light bar double pack
- Double pack
- LED integrated
- Black
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Hue Go portable table lamp
- Works indoors and outdoors
- Control with Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£139.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Hue Go portable table lamp
- Works indoors and outdoors
- Control with Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£139.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient table lamp
- Black
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£189.99
Wake up to the colours of the morning sun
Let your Philips Hue gradient light wake you up with the colours of dawn – even if the sun hasn’t risen yet – with a Wake up automation set to Sunrise. Watch as your light turns on to the gentle hues of the morning, blending them together and moving them along the length of your gradient fixture. As the light brightens and changes colours, it mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally.
Seamlessly blend colours
Get a seamless blend of multiple colours of light at the same time in a single lamp. The colours flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.
Dynamic light scenes
Amp up the ambiance of special moments with living light. Use dynamic scenes to create the perfect mood in any situation.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.