Brighter and whiter than ever

Make every corner brilliant with bright, ultra-bright and true white light. Designed with dedicated white and warm white LEDs, these strip lights deliver the purest, clearest white tones. And with an ultra-bright output of up to 6000 lumens, you'll also enjoy powerful wall washing or functional lighting, helping you focus on tasks or get on with daily activities. Get the feeling of natural daylight inside with full-spectrum daylight. Enjoy the widest range of white tones, from the warmest amber hues of a summer sunset to the coolest whites of a blue winter sky.