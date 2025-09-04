Support
  • Chromasync™ precision colour blending
  • Bright, true white light
  • Cuttable, extendable, reusable
Find your product manual

Frequently bought together

See all products

Reimagine your home with a fine line of light

Philips Hue strip lights – brighter, bolder and better than ever.
Cutting-edge technology meets flexible design to create mood and functional lighting that perfectly fits any space.   

A length of Flux and OmniGlow strip lights
A bedroom lit with indirect light in pink and warm white tones from strip lights concealed under a bed and behind ceiling and wall coves to create a wall washing effect.

Decorate and elevate every indoor space

Choose from colorful mood-matching or true white tones of light to create the perfect ambiance with a diffused glow that washes your walls, floors and ceilings. Chomasync™ technology brings precision and consistent colour blending to create seamless gradients of colour in every corner. Personalise your space with beautiful light scenes and dynamic effects to match every mood and occaison. Cut them to fit anywhere — from corners to walls and ceilings to stairs.  

A kitchen lit with bright white indirect light from strip lights concealed under countertops and ceiling and wall coves to create a wall washing effect.

Brighter and whiter than ever

Make every corner brilliant with bright, ultra-bright and true white light. Designed with dedicated white and warm white LEDs, these strip lights deliver the purest, clearest white tones. And with an ultra-bright output of up to 6000 lumens, you'll also enjoy powerful wall washing or functional lighting, helping you focus on tasks or get on with daily activities. Get the feeling of natural daylight inside with full-spectrum daylight. Enjoy the widest range of white tones, from the warmest amber hues of a summer sunset to the coolest whites of a blue winter sky.   

A couple sit on a sofa in a living room with corners and ceiling lines lit with direct light from an OmniGlow strip light.

Superior light, made to be seen

The OmniGlow strip light brings the best-in-class lighting experience. Get the most consistent, uniform line of light with OmniGlow technology and a diffused sleeve that hides LED 'spots'. The OmniGlow is bold enough to shine as direct lighting, becoming the centrepiece of your room's design. Its superior lumen output makes it perfect for task lighting, while its advanced 16-bit chip ensures ultra-smooth and natural dynamic effects guaranteed to make any indoor space extra-immersive.

A couple sit on a sofa watching TV surrounded by indirect light in pink tones from a Hue Flux strip light. The man controls the lights with the Hue app on his smartphone.

Ultimate, effortless control 

Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene, set mood-matching effects or simply control your strip lights — do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate strip lights with all Philips Hue lamps, bulbs and smart controls with a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.   

Explore the Hue app

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Colour(s)

    Multi Color

  • Material

    Silicone

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

Support Hue

Need help?

Customer Support is avalable 24/7, 7 days a week.

Go to Support

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay