Pongee Plate 3-spotlights White + GU10 colored LED Bulbs

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Close up of front of Pongee Plate 3-spotlights White + GU10 colored LED Bulbs
Only a few left
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Pongee Plate 3-spotlights White + GU10 colored LED Bulbs

Philips Pongee 3-spots white spiral light with Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 LED bulbs. Add smart, colorful flair to your home—shop now!

  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Includes Hue bulbs and luminaire

Trending products

Starter kit: 3 GU10 bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 3 GU10 bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colours
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£169.99

2nd bulb 30% off
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​
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£19.99

Only a few left

2nd bulb 30% off
Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​
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£32.99

Create a starter kit
A67 – B22 smart bulb – 1600

A67 – B22 smart bulb – 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision colour
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£64.99

Create a starter kit
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
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£139.99

Create a starter kit
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​
energy.link.label

£49.99

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