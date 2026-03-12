Pongee Plate 3-spotlights White + GU10 colored LED Bulbs
Bundle price is £163.13, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £181.26
Bundle price is £163.13, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £181.26
Sale
Only a few left
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Pongee Plate 3-spotlights White + GU10 colored LED Bulbs
Philips Pongee 3-spots white spiral light with Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 LED bulbs. Add smart, colorful flair to your home—shop now!
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Includes Hue bulbs and luminaire
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874688
Product information
- Ceiling/Wall Spotlights Pongee Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 3x
- 1
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- 1
Trending products
Starter kit: 3 GU10 bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro
Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colours
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre
£169.99
2nd bulb 30% off
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W
Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%
Essential colour
£19.99
2nd bulb 30% off
Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack
Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%
Essential colour
£32.99
Create a starter kit
A67 – B22 smart bulb – 1600
Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision colour
£64.99
Create a starter kit
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£139.99
Create a starter kit
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack
Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%
Essential colour
£49.99