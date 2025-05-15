Support
Exclusive discounts of up to 25% for SKY customers.

Exclusive discounts of up to 25% for SKY customers.

Simply show and redeem the voucher in the payment process. Discounts apply only to products on this landing page.

Save 25% on this exclusive offer

Get 25% off on your entire cart when you add a Philips Hue Bridge! Already own a Hue Bridge? Then you still receive a 25% discount on all other items on this page.

Bridge
  • Intelligent light control
  • Voice
  • Control on the go
  • Immersive TV, music and games
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

White and Colour Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£59.99

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 colour sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

£299.99

Appear Outdoor wall light

White and Colour Ambiance

Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Signe gradient floor lamp

White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£279.99

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

White and Colour Ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Low Volt system – extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Bridge

Hue

Bridge
Bridge included
Automates your lights

£49.99

3-pack Centura recessed spotlight

White and Colour Ambiance

3-pack Centura recessed spotlight
Includes GU10 bulb
70-mm​ cutout diameter
Adjustable head
Narrow beam

£159.99

Gradient lightstrip 2 metre

White and Colour Ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£189.99

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre

White and Colour Ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

Signe gradient floor lamp

White and Colour Ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£279.99

Terms

  • This promotion is exclusive to Sky Rewards customers, valid from 3 June to 1 July 2025.
  • Maximum purchase value is £1,000 per consumer.
  • 25% off products included in the exclusive list on this page, applied to the overall order only.
  • Use your unique code at checkout for the products listed on this page. The discount is then applied at checkout when the selected items are in your cart for promotion. Individually discounted items will not receive any further discount.
  • The discount is only applicable to products included in this promotion on this page
  • In the event of a partial return, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
  • This promotion is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing, and typesetting errors.
  • The promoter is Signify UK Commercial Ltd. Signify reserves the right to cancel this promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

