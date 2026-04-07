Light up your home's exterior and add character with stylish outdoor wall lights. Choose from a variety of designs!
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £139.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £134.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and colour light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £179.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall Light
Hardwired
Matte black finish
240 x 190 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £149.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £139.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light
White and colour light
Control each light individually
Control with app or voice
Add Bridge to unlock more
Current price is £199.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Resonate Downward
±10-year lifespan
Instant wireless dimming
Hue Bridge required
Low energy consumption
Current price is £109.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £169.99
Create a starter kit
White and Colour Ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and coloured light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is £159.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light (Low-volt)
Low-volt
Matte black finish
240 x 120 mm
PSU sold separately
Current price is £144.99
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