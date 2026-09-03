Sync your Hue lights directly with compatible Samsung and LG TVs using the Hue Sync TV app. Enjoy immersive lighting that reacts instantly to everything on screen, including built-in streaming apps, movies, sports, and gaming. No additional sync hardware needed.



What you’ll need

- Compatible Samsung & LG TV*

- At least one color-capable Hue light

- Hue Sync TV app (subscription required)

- Hue Bridge

- Hue app

Best for

- Syncing with native TV apps, broadcast TV

- Casual gaming

- Minimal, no-hardware setup