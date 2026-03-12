The play table lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play table lamp’s compact 23.6 inch-tall, slender profile sits effortlessly each side of the TV screen, on work or gaming desks for uninterrupted viewing.

RGBWWIC gradient light effect

Chromasync precision color matching

Designed for easy placement

Connect via HDMI sync box or TV app

Control & customize with Hue Bridge