Hue Play Table lamp
Current price is $79.99
Current price is $79.99
New
In stock
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- 2 Year Warranty
About the Hue Play Table lamp
The play table lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play table lamp’s compact 23.6 inch-tall, slender profile sits effortlessly each side of the TV screen, on work or gaming desks for uninterrupted viewing.
- RGBWWIC gradient light effect
- Chromasync precision color matching
- Designed for easy placement
- Connect via HDMI sync box or TV app
- Control & customize with Hue Bridge
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677610791
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 20,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable height
- No
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Portable
- No
- Solar Energy
- No
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- 80
- Color temperature
- 2200-6500 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 3
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 68
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Entertainment room
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677610791
- Net weight
- 1.39 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.84 kg
- Height
- 679 mm
- Length
- 148 mm
- Width
- 143 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004320701
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.1
- Power
- 7.2
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 1,500
- Overall height
- 23-15/16 inch
- Overall length
- 3-9/16 inch
- Overall width
- 3-9/16 inch
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 400
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 100-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 380
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Damp location
- Radio frequency sensing
- Not applicable
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- No
- Mounting options
- Standing
The bulb
- Form factor
- Table lamp
- Software upgradable
- Yes
The camera
- Sound alarm
- No
The switch
- Supported wiring
- Neutral wired
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 8.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
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