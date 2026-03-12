Hue Play Floor lamp large

New
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play Floor lamp large
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Hue Play Floor lamp large

The play floor lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play floor lamp’s 53 inch-tall, slender profile stands effortlessly each side of the TV unit, in corners, or behind the sofa for uninterrupted viewing.

  • RGBWWIC gradient light effect
  • Chromasync precision color matching
  • Designed for easy placement
  • Connect via HDMI sync box or TV app
  • Control & customize with Hue Bridge

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Hue Secure Camera USB C power cable 9.8ft white

Hue Secure Camera USB C power cable 9.8ft white

Made for Hue Secure cameras
USB C connector
Indoor extension cable
3 meters

$19.99

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Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming

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Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$179.99

New
Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

Join 2 pieces of strip light
90-degree corner connection
Ensures consistency of light
DIY friendly

$19.99

Temporarily out of stock

25% off with code GOAL25
Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$289.99

25% off with code GOAL25
Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black

$399.99

25% off with code GOAL25
75W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

75W A19 2PACK- E26 smart bulbs

Up to 1100 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$109.99

25% off with code GOAL25
Slim Downlight 6 inch

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$76.99

25% off with code GOAL25
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$30.99

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