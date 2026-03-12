The play floor lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play floor lamp’s 53 inch-tall, slender profile stands effortlessly each side of the TV unit, in corners, or behind the sofa for uninterrupted viewing.

RGBWWIC gradient light effect

Chromasync precision color matching

Designed for easy placement

Connect via HDMI sync box or TV app

Control & customize with Hue Bridge