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Black outdoor extension cable with a T-shaped connector, round plug ends, and a matte finish, designed for smart lighting systems.

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Extend the space between your Philips Hue outdoor lighting power supply and the first light in your setup — or extend the space between each light — by 8 feet with this cable extension, up to a total of 115 feet.

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Product highlights

  • Hue
  • Extension cable
  • Length of 2,5m
  • T-part included
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Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Garden area

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

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