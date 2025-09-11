Outdoor cable extension 2,5m
Extend the space between your Philips Hue outdoor lighting power supply and the first light in your setup — or extend the space between each light — by 8 feet with this cable extension, up to a total of 115 feet.
Current price is $26.99
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Product highlights
- Hue
- Extension cable
- Length of 2,5m
- T-part included
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Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic