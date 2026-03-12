Perifo straight ceiling base kit (1 light tube large)

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Close up of front of Perifo straight ceiling base kit (1 light tube large)
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About the Perifo straight ceiling base kit (1 light tube large)

This ceiling track lighting kit in white includes one large gradient light tube, two 39.4 inch rails, a PSU that sits at the end of one rail, and connectors to create a straight line.

  • 1 light tube large, 1840 lm @2700k
  • Takes up 29.5 wattage from power supply unit
  • 87.4 inch
  • Designed for ceilings
  • Includes everything you need

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Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 pendants)

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67.5 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$461.96

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Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 spots)

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47.8 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$483.95

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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

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39.5 inch
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Includes everything you need

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Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

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