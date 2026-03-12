Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)

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Close up of front of Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)
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About the Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)

This wall track lighting kit in white includes one large gradient light tube, one cylinder spotlight, two 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create a straight line.

  • 1 spot, 490 lm @2700k
  • 1 light tube large, 1840 lm @2700k
  • Takes up 34.8 wattage from power supply unit
  • 78.9 inch
  • Designed for walls
  • Includes everything you need

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Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$406.97

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube large)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube large)

78.9 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$615.95

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$318.97

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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

59.2 inch
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Includes everything you need

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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$318.97

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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

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Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

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39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$406.97

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