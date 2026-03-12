Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)

This wall track lighting kit in white includes one large gradient light tube, one cylinder spotlight, two 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create a straight line.

1 spot, 490 lm @2700k

1 light tube large, 1840 lm @2700k

Takes up 34.8 wattage from power supply unit

78.9 inch

Designed for walls

Includes everything you need