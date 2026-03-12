Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)
Current price is $747.94
Current price is $747.94
Exclusive
In stock
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About the Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)
This wall track lighting kit in white includes one large gradient light tube, one cylinder spotlight, two 39.4 inch rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create a straight line.
- 1 spot, 490 lm @2700k
- 1 light tube large, 1840 lm @2700k
- Takes up 34.8 wattage from power supply unit
- 78.9 inch
- Designed for walls
- Includes everything you need
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874251
Product information
- Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
- 1
- Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
- 2
- Hue Perifo straight connector
- 1
- Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight
- 1
- Hue White and color ambiance Perifo gradient light tube large
- 1
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