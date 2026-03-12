Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)
Current price is $406.97
Current price is $406.97
Exclusive
In stock
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About the Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)
This wall track lighting kit in white includes one compact gradient light tube, a 39.4 inch rail, and a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet.
- 1 light tube compact, 740 lm @2700k
- Takes up 12 wattage from power supply unit
- 39.5 inch
- Designed for walls
- Includes everything you need
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874305
Product information
- Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
- 1
- Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
- 1
- Hue White and color ambiance Perifo gradient light tube compact
- 1
Frequently bought together
Hue White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Tap dial switch + Bridge Pro
Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
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White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
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Hue
Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
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Bright Days: Buy 2 or more - 30% off
Hue White and color ambiance
100W A21- E26 smart bulb
Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
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