Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

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Close up of front of Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

This wall track lighting kit in white includes one compact gradient light tube, a 39.4 inch rail, and a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet.

  • 1 light tube compact, 740 lm @2700k
  • Takes up 12 wattage from power supply unit
  • 39.5 inch
  • Designed for walls
  • Includes everything you need

Frequently bought together

Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Tap dial switch + Bridge Pro

Hue White and color ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E26 bulbs + Tap dial switch + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colors
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center

$241.99

Bright Days: Buy 2 or more - 30% off
ST23 - E26 smart bulb

Bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more

$87.99

Bright Days: Buy 2 or more - 30% off
Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$54.99

Bright Days: Buy 2 or more - 30% off
100W A21- E26 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

100W A21- E26 smart bulb

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color

$70.99

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$318.97

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$406.97

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

59.2 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$560.96

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube large)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube large)

78.9 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$615.95

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$318.97

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

59.2 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$560.96

Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

126.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$703.94

Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (1 light tube compact)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (1 light tube compact)

67.5 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$461.96

Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 pendants)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 pendants)

87.2 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$593.95

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

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