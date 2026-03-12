Wall Panel Hexagon Extensions (3 Panels)

Close up of front of Wall Lights Wall Panel Hexagon Extensions (3 Panels)
Temporarily out of stock

About the Wall Panel Hexagon Extensions (3 Panels)

Nanoleaf panels that work with Philips Hue via the wall light module. 3 Panels included. Control your panels in the Hue app alongside your other lights. Only available when purchased with the Hue wall light module. Not sold separately.

  • Nanoleaf light panels
  • Works with Philips Hue via the wall light module
  • Control in the Hue app, voice, and accessories

Frequently bought together

New
Philips Hue wall light module

Philips Hue wall light module

Hue app and voice control
Control up to 100 panels
Add Nanoleaf to light scenes
Simple set up in Hue app

$39.99

Philips Hue Play light bar stands

Philips Hue Play light bar stands

Stand set
For Play light bars
Black
Replacement part

$11.99

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GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$65.99

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Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

$249.99

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Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Control with your voice*

$189.99

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Hue Play Floor lamp large

Hue Play Floor lamp large

RGBWWIC technology
Chromasync color matching
Easy placement
Sync via TV app or sync box

$149.99

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Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

$30.99

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Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

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Perifo straight wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo straight wall base kit (2 spots)

59.2 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$472.96

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Bundle: 2x Resonate wall lights

Bundle: 2x Resonate wall lights

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

$359.98

$328.08

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Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

126.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$703.94

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Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension

Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension

Shines multiple colors of light at once
extension included
Control with Bluetooth or Bridge

$274.98

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Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

88.3 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$769.92

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Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

White and color light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$179.97

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Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

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