Wall Panel Triangle Set (9 Panels) + Hue Wall Light Module Starter Set

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Close up of front of Wall Lights Wall Panel Triangle Set (9 Panels) + Hue Wall Light Module Starter Set
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About the Wall Panel Triangle Set (9 Panels) + Hue Wall Light Module Starter Set

Nanoleaf panels that work with Philips Hue via the wall light module. 9 Panels and Hue Wall Light Module Accessory included. Control your panels in the Hue app alongside your other lights. Only available when purchased with the Hue wall light module. Not sold separately.

  • Nanoleaf light panels
  • Works with Philips Hue via the wall light module
  • Control in the Hue app, voice, and accessories

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