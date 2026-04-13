Bundel: 2x Play lightbars zwart + Hue Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
De bundelprijs is € 341,98, de prijs van de losse producten in deze bundel is € 359,98
De bundelprijs is € 341,98, de prijs van de losse producten in deze bundel is € 359,98
Uitverkoop
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Over de Bundel: 2x Play lightbars zwart + Hue Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Haal het beste uit je thuisbioscoop! Gebruik deze twee zwarte Play lightbars en een Hue Play gradient lightstrip rondom je tv voor een optimale surround verlichting.
- Wit en gekleurd licht
- Geschikt voor tv
- Hue Bridge vereist (Play)
Kenmerken
- Productnummer (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514870765
Productinformatie
- Hue White and Color Ambiance Play tafellamp, 2-pack
- 1
- Hue White and Color Ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
- 1